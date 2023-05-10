Aging & Style
Kansas City Chiefs to visit White House on June 5

Skyy Moore points to friends in the crowd during the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration in...
Skyy Moore points to friends in the crowd during the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KCTV) - We now know when the Kansas City Chiefs will be visiting the White House to celebrate their latest Super Bowl win!

According to the White House Press Office, President Joe Biden will be welcoming them there on Monday, June 5.

The visit will be in celebration of their Super Bowl LVII win.

No further details are available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for the latest.

