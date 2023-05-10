Aging & Style
Jackson Mahomes requests bond amendment to speak with friends listed as case defendants

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - When Jackson Mahomes was charged last week with three felony crimes, the judge prohibited him from having contact with any of the witnesses in the case.

But the 22-year-old social media influencer knows some of them, and so he has requested his bond be modified allowing him to contact them. Mahomes lists four people in the court filing with whom he has asked to maintain contact.

Mahomes was arrested and charged on May 3 with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth misdemeanor count of battery. He was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. He bonded out that afternoon.

Overland Park police confirmed the incident stemmed from an accusation by the owner of an Overland Park restaurant in which he allegedly assaulted her and shoved a waiter in separate incidents.

The alleged incident happened on Feb. 25, 2023, at Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge in Overland Park. Video circulating online shows Jackson Mahomes, 22, kissing the 40-year-old owner of the restaurant located at 6995 W. 151st Street.

A judge prohibited Mahomes and his legal team from publicly addressing the charges.

