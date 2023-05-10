Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Homicide and missing persons section of KCPD search for a teen mom and baby

KCPD Homicide and missing persons section search for 15-year-old mom, Sapphire Stinson, and...
KCPD Homicide and missing persons section search for 15-year-old mom, Sapphire Stinson, and son, two year old Saphir Stinson.(kctv)
By Melonne McBride
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD Homicide and missing persons section search for 15-year-old mom, Sapphire Stinson, and son, two month old Saphir Stinson.

Both were last seen on Wednesday at approximately 2:19pm at 7432 Bellefontaine Avenue in KCMO.

Stinson used an Uber to transport her and her son to Crittenton on 10918 Elm Avenue in KCMO

If located or know any information, please immediately contact Detective Adair of the Homicide/Missing Persons section at 816-234-5043.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The police department stated the incident at the QuikTrip in the area of 87th Street and...
Standoff with barricaded person at Lenexa QuikTrip ends, investigation continues
Two students are facing expulsion after killing a duckling and then dumping it in the school...
Dead duckling found in bathroom at St. Teresa’s Academy
The potential is there for a few more showers and rumbles to start Wednesday, likely drying out...
FORECAST: Severe threat diminishes, few lingering rumbles into the early overnight
Dakota A. Patton.
2 arrested after body of missing Kansas man is found
The new aquarium at the KC Zoo will feature six zones, and 34 exhibits, and will be open...
New Sobela Ocean Aquarium at KC Zoo named after Helzberg grandchildren

Latest News

Skyy Moore points to friends in the crowd during the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration in...
Kansas City Chiefs to visit White House on June 5
Robert E. Green.
Silver Advisory issued for 86-year-old man last seen in Lee’s Summit
The school resource officer said the students admitted to eating “marijuana” brownies at...
Caruthersville High School student accused of selling pot-laced brownies to middle school students
Governor Mike Parson announced that public and charter schools in Missouri can begin signing up...
Governor Parson backs mobile app for schools to quickly alert responders of an emergency