Homicide and missing persons section of KCPD search for a teen mom and baby

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD Homicide and missing persons section search for 15-year-old mom, Sapphire Stinson, and son, two month old Saphir Stinson.

Both were last seen on Wednesday at approximately 2:19pm at 7432 Bellefontaine Avenue in KCMO.

Stinson used an Uber to transport her and her son to Crittenton on 10918 Elm Avenue in KCMO

If located or know any information, please immediately contact Detective Adair of the Homicide/Missing Persons section at 816-234-5043.

