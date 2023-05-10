Aging & Style
Health officials report multiple cases of active tuberculosis in Wyandotte County

FILE — There is believed to be a minimal risk to the public after cases of tuberculosis were confirmed in Wyandotte County.(CDC)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Health officials informed the public Wednesday morning that multiple cases of active tuberculosis have been confirmed in Wyandotte County.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and the Unified Government, “a small number of confirmed cases, fewer than 10 patients at this time,” were reported in the county.

There is believed to be a minimal risk to the public, per health officials.

The Unified Government has begun contacting close contacts and doing TB testing.

According to the CDC, TB is an infectious disease that is caused by mycobacterium tuberculosis and is most commonly found in the lungs. Whenever someone with Active TB disease of the lungs or throat coughs, speaks, or sings, the bacteria are released into the air.

People nearby may breathe in these droplets containing TB bacteria and may become infected if the bacteria settle in the lungs and begin to grow. From there, TB bacteria can spread to other parts of the body, such as the kidney, spine and brain.

For more information, click here.

