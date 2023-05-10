Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Former Delaware teacher charged with child sexual abuse

This photo released by the Delaware State Police on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, shows Reed Messer....
This photo released by the Delaware State Police on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, shows Reed Messer. Authorities have charged Messer, a former Delaware middle school teacher, with multiple counts of rape involving an alleged sexual relationship with a student.(Delaware State Police via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A former Delaware middle school teacher has been charged with multiple counts of rape of a student.

Reed Messer, 42, was extradited to Delaware on Monday after being arrested at her home in Greenville, South Carolina, according to Delaware State Police.

Police received a report from the Division of Family Services in late December alleging that a former teacher at Stanton Middle School in Wilmington had a sexual relationship with a juvenile student about nine years ago, authorities said. Investigators determined that the teacher and student apparently began a sexual relationship in October 2014 that lasted about two months.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Messer on April 26, and she was taken into custody by South Carolina authorities.

Messer is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust, 10 counts of third-degree rape, and 10 counts of fourth-degree rape. She is being held at Delaware’s women’s prison with bond set at $310,000 cash. The court docket did not list an attorney for Messer.

Messer has not been an employee of the Red Clay Consolidated School District, which includes Stanton Middle School, since November 2014, Delaware authorities said.

After leaving Delaware, Messer was apparently hired by Legacy Early College, a charter school in Greenville, South Carolina. Officials at the school did not respond to an email query seeking confirmation that she worked there.

The South Carolina Department of Education’s website indicates that Messer was first certified as a teacher in that state in July 2015 for elementary and early childhood education, middle level language arts, English and special education. Messer received a literacy specialist endorsement in November. Her certificate status reads: “summary suspension.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The police department stated the incident at the QuikTrip in the area of 87th Street and...
Standoff with barricaded person at Lenexa QuikTrip ends, investigation continues
Dakota A. Patton.
2 arrested after body of missing Kansas man is found
Merriam Police are investigating a case involving a man punching a child at Cinemark 20 and XD...
Merriam Police search for adult male who punched 3-year-old
A woman who died in a murder-suicide Friday had previously accused her killer of kidnapping,...
Shooting victim had accused her killer of kidnapping prior to murder
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

Latest News

Two students are facing expulsion after killing a duckling and then dumping it in the school...
Dead duckling found in bathroom at St. Teresa’s Academy
The person had barricaded themself inside a vehicle at the QuikTrip in the area of 87th Street...
Standoff with barricaded person at Lenexa QuikTrip ends, investigation continues
The Blue Valley Schools Board of Education voted Monday to eliminate the pay-rider school bus...
Blue Valley eliminating pay-rider bus program for middle, high schoolers
Kansas City is getting closer to approving settlements in the Westport fire truck crash.
City gets closer to approving settlements in Westport fire truck crash
A children's book author has been charged with the murder of her husband.
She wrote book on husband’s death; police say she killed him