FORECAST: Scattered showers, isolated storms on tap for Wednesday

Low pressure remains to the west within Colorado as a warm front stretches from low pressure across the central plains, and into the Mississippi River Valley. With ample moisture to tap into, another day of scattered showers, and isolated thunderstorms is likely. That being said, the severe weather threat is rather low today. Another 10th of an inch of rain to a quarter of an inch of rain is likely mainly toward southeastern counties starting as early as noon today but more likely the bulk of our wet weather is closer to 5 p.m.

Afternoon temperatures will rise back into the lower 80s with the southeast wind at 5 mph to 15 mph. Moving into Thursday, things change dramatically. Both the warm front and the area of low pressure out west will intensify. Warm, moist unstable air continues to filter in from the south central plains and instability rebuilds throughout the Missouri River Valley. I anticipate the warm front to build a Lyft to the north, which will interact with the Kansas City area.

Widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected to build, mainly beginning in the morning and looking to intensify by the afternoon. A severe weather threat is more likely within our area this day. The threat of damaging wind, hail near the size of a quarter or larger, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Please stay weather alert and plan for another inclement weather situation. The scattered storms will remain even into Friday but a little less aggressive. We are still expected to be under at least a marginal risk for severe storms, but a dryer pattern will take over moving forward to the weekend. A few scattered showers and isolated. Storms are starting to pick up in confidence for Mother’s Day Sunday. But it is not expected to be a washout. A true dryer and sunnier pattern takes over for next week with temperatures falling back to the upper 70s and lower 80s which still puts us 3 to 5° above average.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.