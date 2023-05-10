Aging & Style
FORECAST: Muggy and warm tonight, leading to scattered showers and storms for Thursday

We’re still in quite the active weather pattern despite the break in the rain Wednesday.
We're still in quite the active weather pattern despite the break in the rain Wednesday.
By Alena Lee
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
We’re still in quite the active weather pattern despite the break in the rain Wednesday. A front that is stalled to our south will lift northward and will bring another round of scattered thunderstorms to move in late morning into midday on Thursday. An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm is possible with damaging wind and large hail as the primary threats. Tornado threat is extremely low at this time. Rain should taper off by the evening on Thursday with an additional chance coming in Friday morning. But once again we have a marginal risk for severe weather. Coverage should be more widely scattered with only parts of our viewing area seeing any rain at all. As we head through the weekend temperatures will stay well above normal, especially by Saturday before a cold front arrives. This will bring another chance of rain with temperatures turning a tad bit cooler for Mother’s Day.

