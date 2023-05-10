Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Dolly Parton announces first rock album ‘Rockstar’

Dolly Parton will be releasing her first rock album “Rockstar” on Nov. 17, featuring some of...
Dolly Parton will be releasing her first rock album “Rockstar” on Nov. 17, featuring some of the biggest names in the business.(Vogue / YouTube)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Dolly Parton announced Tuesday that she will be releasing her first rock album “Rockstar” on Nov. 17.

The singer teamed up with some of the biggest names in the industry for a 30-song album, including nine original tracks and 21 covers of iconic rock anthems.

Featured artists include Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, Elton John, Lizzo and more.

The lead single “World on Fire” will be available Thursday.

The full track list for the album is:

  1. “Rockstar” (special guest Richie Sambora)
  2. “World on Fire”
  3. “Every Breath You Take” (featuring Sting)
  4. “Open Arms” (featuring Steve Perry)
  5. “Magic Man” (featuring Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)
  6. “Long As I Can See the Light’ (featuring John Fogerty)
  7. “Either Or” (featuring Kid Rock)
  8. “I Want You Back” (featuring Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)
  9. “What Has Rock and Roll Ever Done for You” (featuring Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)
  10. “Purple Rain”
  11. “Baby, I Love Your Way” (featuring Peter Frampton)
  12. “I Hate Myself for Loving You” (featuring Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)
  13. “Night Moves” (featuring Chris Stapleton)
  14. “Wrecking Ball” (featuring Miley Cyrus)
  15. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (featuring P!nk & Brandi Carlile)
  16. “Keep on Loving You” (featuring Kevin Cronin)
  17. “Heart of Glass” (featuring Debbie Harry)
  18. “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” (featuring Elton John)
  19. “Tried to Rock and Roll Me” (featuring Melissa Etheridge)
  20. “Stairway to Heaven” (featuring Lizzo & Sasha Flute)
  21. “We Are the Champions”
  22. “Bygones” (featuring Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)
  23. My Blue Tears (featuring Simon Le Bon)
  24. “What’s Up?” (featuring Linda Perry)
  25. “You’re No Good” (featuring Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)
  26. “Heartbreaker” (featuring Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)
  27. “Bittersweet” (featuring Michael McDonald)
  28. “I Dreamed About Elvis” (featuring Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)
  29. “Let It Be” (featuring Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)
  30. “Free Bird” (featuring. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

The album is now available for pre-order on vinyl, CD and digital download.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The police department stated the incident at the QuikTrip in the area of 87th Street and...
Standoff with barricaded person at Lenexa QuikTrip ends, investigation continues
The potential is there for a few more showers and rumbles to start Wednesday, likely drying out...
FORECAST: Severe threat diminishes, few lingering rumbles into the early overnight
Two students are facing expulsion after killing a duckling and then dumping it in the school...
Dead duckling found in bathroom at St. Teresa’s Academy
Dakota A. Patton.
2 arrested after body of missing Kansas man is found
The new aquarium at the KC Zoo will feature six zones, and 34 exhibits, and will be open...
New Sobela Ocean Aquarium at KC Zoo named after Helzberg grandchildren

Latest News

Lenexa Police shared new photos of a suspect vehicle and shared a theory of their method on...
Lenexa police issue new info on suspected method of landscaping equipment thief
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Trump appearing at CNN town hall after sex assault verdict
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo into the United States from Matamoros, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9,...
US to limit asylum at Mexico border, open 100 migration hubs
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry waves to the media as he leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in...
Prince Harry’s lawyer says British tabloid spied on ‘industrial scale’
The suspect tried to leave the gas station with items worth less than $4 after an electronic...
‘Please, man, don’t shoot us’: Witness says man shot 3 people, killing 1, in dispute over $4