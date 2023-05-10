Dead duckling found in bathroom at St. Teresa’s Academy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Imagine walking into the bathroom and finding a dead animal in the trash can.

Students at St. Theresa’s Academy made that shocking discovery at school.

Now, two students are facing expulsion after killing a duckling and then dumping it in the school bathroom.

“It was really shocking,” sophomore Lauren Whiteside said. “Some people were crying about it.”

Whiteside described what some of her classmates walked into at the all-girls high school.

“The dead duck was left in a trashcan, in the bathroom, with a string around its neck,” she said.

The students responsible for the dead duckling are two sophomores. Whiteside can’t believe her peers are capable of something like this,

“I wouldn’t expect anyone I know personally to kill an innocent animal, and they probably knew it was wrong,” Whiteside said.

Her dad Aaron Whiteside said an incident like this should be setting off sirens for parents to be checking in with their kids and be mindful of where they’re at mentally.

“It’s very concerning for something like this to happen in a school,” he said. “It really blows my mind. Just to be aware is a good place to start.”

The students KCTV5 News spoke with said this is not at all representative of St. Teresa’s Academy, its mission or its people.

“I think we’ve been a little stunned this would’ve happened to our school,” student Piper Chaney said. “It’s not like our students, but we are taking good precautions so this doesn’t happen in the future.”

The president of St. Teresa’s Academy, Dr. Siabhan May-Washington, sent us this statement:

“I want to reiterate that we are still investigating yesterday’s campus incident which is a disciplinary matter. Like all schools, on any given day there are a number of private, disciplinary matters that require attention.

We are still investigating this incident with the students and their families, and we are working to uncover the facts. It is a private, disciplinary matter that is being investigated by our school authorities as well as animal control authorities. Due to student privacy matters, we will not release any additional information.”

