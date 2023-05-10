Cincinnati’s mayor talks Chiefs-Bengals game. But more reserved this time around.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In a city council meeting before the AFC Championship Game last season, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said he would attend the AFC Championship between the Chiefs and Bengals.

But he added his own spin on it:

“I will be at the game at ‘Burrowhead Stadium.’ See what I did there? No? No? Ok. I love that. And so I will be talking a lot of smack to Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City.”

Kansas Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce apparently saw Pureval’s message and had a message for him following the AFC Championship win over the Bengals.

“I got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor: Know your role, and shut your mouth, you jabroni!” he said.

This year, the mayor took a, well, quieter approach to announce the date of the Chiefs-Bengals matchup on New Year’s Eve.

“The Bengals play the Chiefs Week 17. And I’ve got nothing else to add,” Pureval said in a Twitter video.

Recording the video is none other than former Kansas City Chief and current Cincinnati Bengal Orlando Brown. After Pureval asked how the video went, Brown said: “Yeah, I think that was better than the last time.”

