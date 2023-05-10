Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Chiefs to play Dolphins in Germany during 2023 NFL International Series

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up as head coach Andy Reid...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up as head coach Andy Reid looks on before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have an opponent set for their trip to Germany this coming fall.

On Wednesday, the National Football League and the Chiefs announced that Kansas City would take on the Miami Dolphins on November 5. The game is scheduled to be played in Frankfurt at Waldstadion, aka Deutsche Bank Park, and is one of five international games this season. It will kick off at 8:30 a.m. CT during Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

“We are thrilled to be headed to Frankfurt this fall to play the Dolphins,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “The Chiefs have a long history of helping to grow the game of football around the world, and we have been eagerly anticipating our chance to play in Germany. Ever since the Chiefs were awarded International Home Marketing Rights for Germany, we have engaged with fans and partners throughout the DACH region, and we can feel the enthusiasm for NFL football. We look forward to bringing Chiefs Kingdom to Germany and to sharing the game with our fans in Europe.”

It will be the first Chiefs game in Europe since Kansas City defeated the Detroit Lions, 45-10 on Nov. 1, 2015. In 2019, the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, 24-17 in Mexico City a year after a game with the Los Angeles Rams was moved back to the U.S. due to poor field conditions.

READ MORE: Chiefs expand media rights to two new countries

The Chiefs’ matchup with the Dolphins is the second regular season NFL game in Germany after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks played a game in Munich during the 2022 season. The New England Patriots will also be playing one of their 2023 home games in Germany.

In 2024, the Chiefs are also expected to play a game in Germany. The games are all a part of the NFL International Series, which began in 2007 and has included games in every season except 2020.

The NFL’s full schedule release will come Thursday night at 7 p.m. on NFL Network.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The police department stated the incident at the QuikTrip in the area of 87th Street and...
Standoff with barricaded person at Lenexa QuikTrip ends, investigation continues
The potential is there for a few more showers and rumbles to start Wednesday, likely drying out...
FORECAST: Severe threat diminishes, few lingering rumbles into the early overnight
Dakota A. Patton.
2 arrested after body of missing Kansas man is found
The new aquarium at the KC Zoo will feature six zones, and 34 exhibits, and will be open...
New Sobela Ocean Aquarium at KC Zoo named after Helzberg grandchildren
Two students are facing expulsion after killing a duckling and then dumping it in the school...
Dead duckling found in bathroom at St. Teresa’s Academy

Latest News

The push for sports betting in the state of Missouri may be heading in a different direction if...
Royals back effort to legalize sports betting in Missouri
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown against the...
Report: Mahomes expected to be highest paid player in NFL when 2023 season begins
Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez, right, is doused by Bobby Witt Jr. after their baseball game...
Melendez has 4 RBIs, Royals score 8 in 6th, beat White Sox 12-5
Former Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah takes a selfie with fans during the...
Chiefs’ first-round pick, RB recovering from offseason surgeries