AFC Title rematch set for New Year’s Eve

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A date for the AFC Championship Game rematch between the Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals is set.

The NFL announced Wednesday morning that Kansas City will host Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow at 3:25 p.m. CT on New Year’s Eve. The game will be televised on KCTV5.

The game will represent the return of left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. who signed with the Bengals in free agency after two seasons protecting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City also announced that the Chiefs would play the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 5 in Frankfurt, Germany.

