AFC Title rematch set for New Year’s Eve

FILE: The Kansas City Chiefs kick a field goal to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 20-23 for the AFC...
FILE: The Kansas City Chiefs kick a field goal to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 20-23 for the AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Sunday January 29, 2023.(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A date for the AFC Championship Game rematch between the Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals is set.

The NFL announced Wednesday morning that Kansas City will host Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow at 3:25 p.m. CT on New Year’s Eve. The game will be televised on KCTV5.

The game will represent the return of left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. who signed with the Bengals in free agency after two seasons protecting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City also announced that the Chiefs would play the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 5 in Frankfurt, Germany.

