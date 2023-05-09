Tuesday afternoon shooting leaves one dead in Kansas City, Kansas
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - One person has died from their injuries in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department stated officers were called to the 2200 block of N. 56th Terrace just before 2 p.m. due to a shooting call.
When first responders arrived, they declared the shooting victim dead at the scene.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
