Tuesday afternoon shooting leaves one dead in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - One person has died from their injuries in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department stated officers were called to the 2200 block of N. 56th Terrace just before 2 p.m. due to a shooting call.

When first responders arrived, they declared the shooting victim dead at the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

