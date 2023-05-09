‘Sleighin’ It Tour’ set to slay KC, Straight No Chaser coming to town

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Straight No Chaser, a certified Gold a cappella group, announced their fall 2023 tour and Kansas City is on the list.

The group take the stage at the Midland Theater on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Fans can also see ‘Straight No Chaser’ on Wednesday, Nov. 8, in Manhattan, Kansas at the McCain Auditorium and on Tuesday, Dec. 19 in St. Louis at the Fox Theater.

Tickets go on-sale for the newly announced dates on Friday, May 12.

