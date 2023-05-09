Aging & Style
Possible meteorite hits home in New Jersey

A possible meteorite hit a home in New Jersey. (Credit: KYW, Suzy Kop/Photos via CNN Newsouce)
By KYW Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (KYW) - A family in New Jersey says a metallic object believed to be a meteorite fell from the sky and struck the roof of their home.

“It appears whatever came from the sky fell through the roof of the top window. That’s my dad’s bedroom,” Suzy Kop said.

Kop said she found a hole in her father’s home in Hopewell Township, New Jersey.

She said that at first, she thought someone threw a rock until he realized it was more than that.

“We are thinking it’s a meteorite that came through here and hit the floor here because that’s completely damaged. It ricocheted up to this part of the ceiling and then finally coming down and resting on the floor there,” she said.

Kop said no one was home at the time.

As she stepped around the debris and sheetrock, she found a metallic rock in the corner.

“I did touch the thing because I just thought it was a random rock, I don’t know, and it was warm,” she said.

Derrick Pitts, the chief astronomer at the Franklin Institute, said it could be 4 to 5 billion years old and was probably left over from the beginning of the solar system.

“It’s been running around in space all that time, and now it’s come to earth and it fell right into their laps, but for it to actually strike a house and people be able to pick up, that’s really unusual. It has happened very few times in history,” he said.

Kop said emergency responders came and checked on her and her family.

“They were afraid that, you know, because it fell from the sky, it was radioactive, and we could have some type of residue on us. So they scanned us and everything came back clear,” Kop said.

While this was a bizarre experience. Kop said that she is thankful that no one was at the house when it happened.

Investigators said they believe this could be related to the current Eta Aquarius meteor shower.

Copyright 2023 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

