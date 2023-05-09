Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years

The Janesville high school coach accused of planting a camera in a girls’ locker room estimated he had been secretly recording students for two years.
By Nick Viviani and Gray News staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - A Wisconsin high school coach accused of planting a camera in a girls’ locker room estimated he had been secretly recording students for two years, police revealed Monday.

The Craig High School coach, identified by officials as Brian Kitzman, estimated that approximately 18 students were recorded in that timespan, Janesville Police Chief David Moore said during a news conference with the school district superintendent.

Moore noted his investigators are still determining how many students were actually caught on camera during that time.

As investigators continue to review footage, the police department said additional families of potential victims will be notified.

“It is not lost on us the breach of trust that has occurred, but what we can offer is a thorough and prompt investigation, a transparent investigation,” Moore said.

Moore described the recordings as crimes of opportunity and students were not specifically targeted. He said Kitzman would find places where he could put cameras in locker rooms and hide them there.

In one instance, a camera was found after a student spotted her towel, which had been missing for weeks, Friday morning in a locker that was secured by a Craig High School administrative lock. When a high school staff member helped get the towel, a GoPro camera was located, according to Moore.

The camera was turned over to the school resource officer and within a few hours, police realized what was going on and the suspect was identified.

Kitzman was arrested within a half-hour while boarding a bus that was headed for a track meet.

Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and representation depicting nudity charges.(WMTV)

He was booked at the Rock County jail on counts of possession of child pornography, violation of privacy and representations depicting nudity.

Janesville School District Superintendent Mark Holzman indicated his district now has two priorities, which include supporting the students and cooperating with the police investigation.

Holzman said the district has been working hard to offer support for its students and has increased what is available for them.

He also assured families a search was conducted to ensure there were no more cameras.

Kitzman, who has been a School District of Janesville coach for multiple sports since 2004, is on administrative leave, Moore explained. He said the district will have to wait for its investigation to end before making any decision on his employment.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley United Methodist Church was damaged in the storm
Severe storms wreak havoc in Missouri Saturday night
Merriam Police are investigating a case involving a man punching a child at Cinemark 20 and XD...
Merriam Police search for adult male who punched 3-year-old
Kyle Miller capture this photo from Princeton, Missouri after severe weather passed through the...
LIVE BLOG: Severe thunderstorm warning for northern Missouri until 12 a.m.
A storm funnel cloud from Trenton, Missouri, on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
GALLERY: Photos from Saturday storms in northern Missouri
Storm Track 5
FORECAST: Strong-to-severe storms possible overnight, damaging wind and hail are primary threats

Latest News

"That’s what public education is all about. It’s helping the kids find their path, find their...
Center High School students build table for local coffee shop
In less than 30 minutes, Kansas City police responded to three separate shootings Sunday during...
Kansas City police investigate 3 separate shootings that occurred within 26 minutes
"That’s what public education is all about. It’s helping the kids find their path, find their...
Center High School students build table for local coffee shop
The authorities will be looking into a train derailment that took place in Braymer, Missouri,...
Businesses evacuated following train derailment in Braymer
A woman who died in a murder-suicide Friday had previously accused her killer of kidnapping,...
Shooting victim had accused her killer of kidnapping prior to murder