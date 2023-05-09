Aging & Style
Painting by Gardner-Edgerton student to be displayed in US Capitol

Kinsey Savage’s submission titled “Wander Through the Woods” won the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for the Third District in Kansas.(Rep. Sharice Davids Facebook/KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Gardner-Edgerton high school student will have her work of art on display in the nation’s capital for a year.

U.S. Representative Sharice Davids announced Kinsey Savage’s submission titled “Wander Through the Woods” won the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for the Third District in Kansas.

It “now heads to the U.S. Capitol where it will be displayed for the next year,” Davids stated.

ALSO READ: Gardner-Edgerton teen with heart condition gets selected for ‘Round of a Lifetime’

To see the other art submissions, click here.

