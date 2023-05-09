Painting by Gardner-Edgerton student to be displayed in US Capitol

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Gardner-Edgerton high school student will have her work of art on display in the nation’s capital for a year.

U.S. Representative Sharice Davids announced Kinsey Savage’s submission titled “Wander Through the Woods” won the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for the Third District in Kansas.

It “now heads to the U.S. Capitol where it will be displayed for the next year,” Davids stated.

