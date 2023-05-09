Overland Park considers dropping restaurant inspections

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - At their monthly meeting, the City Council’s Community Development Committee agreed to end city inspections of restaurants because they believe it duplicates what the state already does.

“Staff came to us and said, ‘Hey, we’re doing this. The state’s doing this. It’s duplicative. Why don’t we just save the time and effort and eliminate it?’” said Sam Passer, a member of the Overland Park City Council.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture already handles food inspections. Now, Overland Park is considering eliminating its permitting and inspection program for restaurants.

That would put an end to food establishments being visited by both the city and the state. Passer the change will save resources and taxpayer money.

“I think what’s great about this decision was Overland Park is always trying to make the most out of your tax dollars,” said Passer. “The staff resources that were originally spent working on these restaurant inspections, they can focus on other things.”

Overland Park is the only city in Kansas that still has its own food inspection program in addition to the state’s. The city said some restaurant owners had expressed their frustration with having multiple inspections.

“We’re hearing stories from business owners who would have a state inspector come in the morning and the city inspector would come in the afternoon,” Passer said. “So, you’re trying to serve your clients. You’re trying to make a living. The last thing you want to do is not only deal with one inspector, but two inspectors.”

Clayton Prestwood, the owner of The Other Place in downtown Overland Park, said he doesn’t mind the inspections. However, he does feel it is a bit redundant.

“They’re looking for the same stuff,” Prestwood said. “Temperatures, dates. It’s all the same stuff that they’re looking for. It doesn’t matter how many times you get inspected, if you’re doing your job right -- things are done right and clean -- you shouldn’t have to worry about it.”

The city council provided a statement to KCTV5 that reads, in part: “The city is confident that eliminating the duplication of services will not increase health risks to the public, as food establishments are already regulated through the state of Kansas’ stringent licensing requirements.”

Getting rid of the food inspections would also allow the city to focus on other citywide issues.

The idea will now head to a vote during the City Council meeting on May 15. If the full City Council approves it, the change will go into effect immediately.

