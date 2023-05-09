National BBQ Month: Barbacoa KC

Introducing Barbacoa KC, a new concept that Kansas City has yet to see: Traditional Mexican cuisine elevated with an American barbecue twist. Executive Chef Roman Raya joins Jillian and Bill to share the unique fusion of Mexican cuisine and American barbecue. Barbacoa is the Spanish word for barbecue, or to cook with fire. Barbacoa is a unique, new kind of barbecue and was influenced by Chef Roman’s previous project, Taco Tank, a popular taco truck. Barbacoa is open now and is celebrating National BBQ Month, stop in to try some Mexican American barbecue and to support local!

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.