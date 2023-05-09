Motorcyclist in critical condition following on-ramp collision

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a collision with a trailer in Kansas City, Missouri, Monday night.

Police said an investigation revealed that a silver Chevrolet Traverse, pulling a trailer, was making a left turn from northbound Indiana onto the westbound 152 Highway entrance ramp. There, a white Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was traveling southbound on N. Indiana when the vehicle struck the trailer and ejected the motorcyclist from the Kawasaki.

KCPD said the motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, while the driver of the Chevrolet was uninjured.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

