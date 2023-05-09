Missouri bill could lead to more movies being filmed in the state

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - “Lights! Camera! Action!” The state of Missouri is getting one step closer to having incentives to attract films.

“This just evens the playing field, gives us the opportunity to show off our state,” said Michelle Davidson, President of Film in MO.

Davidson was thrilled after Missouri lawmakers approved a bill that would offer film and entertainment tax credits in the Show Me State.

“This is a game changer for us,” Davidson said. “It means jobs. It means infrastructure. We will see sound stages pop up, and its opportunities for actors and crew. It might mean you’ll see a celebrity walking down the street that’s working on a movie. It might mean you’re an extra in a movie.”

Part of the approved bill would offer tax credits equal to 20% of qualified expenses capped at $8 million a year, with additional credits available for meeting other requirements, as well.

Kansas City currently has a film incentive program that Steph Shannon, the Kansas City Film Office director, helped bring to the city. That attracted the Netflix series Queer Eye.

“When we don’t have a program and other states do, we are not even in competition,” said Shannon.

With the approved bill, the city’s incentive can be stacked with the state incentive, making the region even more attractive.

“Kansas City starring Sylvester Stallone sounded amazing but, when they found out Missouri doesn’t have an incentive, they went and filmed in Oklahoma and called it Tulsa King. It was a missed opportunity. Ozark -- filmed in Georgia, set in Missouri. All that money lost,” Davidson said.

Before the bill goes into law it must be signed by Governor Mike Parson.

“The fact that we had so much bipartisan support in both chambers makes me hopeful that he will see this is the right thing to do and the right thing for Missouri,” said Davidson.

Kansas is making strides to pass incentive legislation, as well.

Two bills were introduced this session but didn’t make it to the finish line before the session ended. However, film officials said there will be bills introduced again next year.

