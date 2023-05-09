Major changes proposed for Kansas City elections

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When you vote and how you vote could soon be changing in Kansas City municipal elections. So could how many signatures are required to get something on the ballot.

The changes come from a review of the city charter, which is essentially the city’s constitution.

A review is required every 10 years. A commission appointed by the mayor looks at proposals submitted by the mayor, tweaks them, then sends them to the council to approve.

The commission got an earful Monday night when they announced one change they are “leaning away from.”

Monday night’s listening session at the Southeast Community Center was the second of three currently scheduled.

The proposals were revised after the first listening session.

Some are more controversial than others. The one that brought the most people to the podium in protest is something called ranked-choice voting, often abbreviated as RCV.

A local group called Better Ballot KC has been advocating for the change. Instead of voting for just their top candidate, voters would rank each candidate as first choice, second choice, third choice and so on.

Advocates argue it encourages less divisive campaigning, since candidates need to remain favorable as a second choice, and gives a better chance to third-party candidates.

“The current ballot we use is inadequate and antiquated. It does not guarantee majority winners in elections. It also contributes to something called a spoiler scenario. So, you’re afraid to vote for somebody,” explained Larry Bradley, an organizer who lives in the Northland. “You’re voting for the lesser of two evils and that ballot contributes to it. If you go to rank-choice voting, you’re guaranteed a majority winner and you’re able to vote for who you want to without fear that you’re enabling the candidate you’re most opposed to, to win.”

Commissioner Michael McGee on Monday acknowledged “an appreciation for the stated benefits of RCV,” then explained why the commission is hesitant to embrace it.

“We are leaning away from RCV at this time,” he said.

He cited concerns about what Missouri law would allow. He noted there is no precedent for RSV in Missouri. He added concern about potentially lowering already low voter turnout if people find it confusing.

“Why aren’t we leading by example and setting precedents?” resident Michael Wolfe asked at the speaker podium, garnering applause. “And, this idea that people will find the process complicated to me is an assumption.”

The commission currently has one week left to submit recommended changes to the city council. The council will vote on each one. The ones that pass then have to go to voters to be approved.

One other repeated criticism is the timeline the commissioners are up against. Some call it rushed. The mayor gave them five weeks to get everything sent to council, but they are not required to abide by that timeline.

They will then vote whether to extend the timeline at their next formal meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. It will be on the 10th floor of City Hall.

Other changes the commission is considering are as follows:

Change how candidates are listed. Currently they are listed in the order in which they filed. The proposed change would list them in a randomly generated order.

Change election months from April and June to August and November. The stated intention is to encourage higher voter turnout. This would also have the effect of extending the term of the next council by five months.

Eliminate general elections for candidates who win more than 50% of the vote during the primary. One stated intention is to drive more interest to the primary. The commission noted that, in the last three primaries, 25 candidates got more than 50% of the vote and all went on to win the general election.

Create additional thresholds for getting voter-driven petitions on the ballot. The current system determines the minimum number of signatures as a percentage of the number of people who cast a vote for mayor in the last general election. With voter turnout at municipal elections averaging about 20%, the commissioners considered it valuable to set a minimum number in addition to that percentage. An initiative petition would continue to need 5%. The proposal would add a minimum of 4,000 signatures. A referendum petition, typically aimed at repealing an ordinance passed by city council, would continue to need 10%. The proposal would add a minimum of 7,000 signatures. A recall petition to remove an elected official from office currently requires signatures from 20% of the total who voted in the last mayoral election. The proposal would raise that to 25% and add a minimum of 18,000 signatures for at-large candidates and 10,000 signatures for in-district candidates.



Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.