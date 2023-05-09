Aging & Style
KCK officer struck by fleeing driver during 911 call

By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas Police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday while responding to a 911 call in the 600 block of Stewart Avenue.

KCKPD said while officers arrived at the residence they encountered several individuals involved in the disturbance. While police attempted to gather statements from the involved people, one of the individuals fled the scene in a vehicle and struck one of the responding officers who was on foot.

The officer was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and vehicle were found shortly after in Kansas City, Missouri. The driver was taken into custody by the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.

The KCKPD Major Case Unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

