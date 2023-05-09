KC Zoo to unveil aquarium name Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The new Kansas City Zoo Aquarium will be officially named Tuesday morning with several local leaders scheduled to attend the event.

There are still a few more months until it officially opens but Tuesday is another step in the right direction. The opening day is slated for September

The unnamed aquarium will feature six zones, and 34 exhibits, and will be open year-round. It’ll be a 650,000-gallon aquarium with 8,000 animals telling the story of how ocean currents connect animals across the globe.

It’ll be situated near Helzberg Penguin Plaza where the Zoo said it’ll be within easy distance of the front gate.

Residents of Jackson and Clay Counties will continue to receive 50% off their ticket price along with four free visits a year.

There is an educational factor in this; area schools will be able to add the new aquarium to their lists of field trips which are free for Jackson and Clay County schools. The Zoo will be offering an ocean-themed curriculum for area schools.

Here is a list of the Naming Ceremony Speakers:

- Wesley Fields, Chair, Friends of the Zoo Board of Directors

- Mayor Quinton Lucas, City of Kansas City, MO

- Gregg Canuteson, Chair, Zoological District Commission

- Frank White, Jackson County Executive

- Jerry Nolte, Presiding Commissioner, Clay County

- Sean Putney, Executive Director & CEO, Kansas City Zoo

- Shirley Helzberg, Benefactor

