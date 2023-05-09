Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KC Zoo to unveil aquarium name Tuesday morning

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The new Kansas City Zoo Aquarium will be officially named Tuesday morning with several local leaders scheduled to attend the event.

There are still a few more months until it officially opens but Tuesday is another step in the right direction. The opening day is slated for September

The unnamed aquarium will feature six zones, and 34 exhibits, and will be open year-round. It’ll be a 650,000-gallon aquarium with 8,000 animals telling the story of how ocean currents connect animals across the globe.

It’ll be situated near Helzberg Penguin Plaza where the Zoo said it’ll be within easy distance of the front gate.

Residents of Jackson and Clay Counties will continue to receive 50% off their ticket price along with four free visits a year.

There is an educational factor in this; area schools will be able to add the new aquarium to their lists of field trips which are free for Jackson and Clay County schools. The Zoo will be offering an ocean-themed curriculum for area schools.

Here is a list of the Naming Ceremony Speakers:

- Wesley Fields, Chair, Friends of the Zoo Board of Directors

- Mayor Quinton Lucas, City of Kansas City, MO

- Gregg Canuteson, Chair, Zoological District Commission

- Frank White, Jackson County Executive

- Jerry Nolte, Presiding Commissioner, Clay County

- Sean Putney, Executive Director & CEO, Kansas City Zoo

- Shirley Helzberg, Benefactor

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Merriam Police are investigating a case involving a man punching a child at Cinemark 20 and XD...
Merriam Police search for adult male who punched 3-year-old
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Dakota A. Patton.
2 arrested after body of missing Kansas man is found
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, front left, is tended to by training staff...
Royals pitcher ‘stable and improving’ from multiple fractures after being hit by line drive
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say

Latest News

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Abortion clinics in 3 states sue to protect pill access
Naming celebration for new KC Zoo aquarium
KC Zoo to unveil aquarium name Tuesday morning
Crash graphic
Motorcyclist in critical condition following on-ramp collision
File: One woman dead after hitting a tree off K7
Car into tree kills woman in Linn County