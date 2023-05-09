Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Jillian checks out brand new non-invasive fat loss bed

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With an average inch loss of over 3 inches off of the entire body in a single 12 minute treatment, the Max Miracle 9600 Doctors Pro Edition bed is the most powerful fat loss bed on the market. For a limited time, you can schedule a Max Miracle Bed treatment and consultation with Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo® in Olathe for only $79! Sponsored by Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The police department stated the incident at the QuikTrip in the area of 87th Street and...
Standoff with barricaded person at Lenexa QuikTrip ends, investigation continues
Dakota A. Patton.
2 arrested after body of missing Kansas man is found
Merriam Police are investigating a case involving a man punching a child at Cinemark 20 and XD...
Merriam Police search for adult male who punched 3-year-old
A woman who died in a murder-suicide Friday had previously accused her killer of kidnapping,...
Shooting victim had accused her killer of kidnapping prior to murder
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

Latest News

A self-absorbed, pretty boy in the first two seasons of Ted Lasso, Jamie Tartt surprisingly...
Don’t be a bloke, just be kind
A self-absorbed, pretty boy in the first two seasons of Ted Lasso, Jamie Tartt surprisingly...
Don't be a bloke, just be kind
Introducing Barbacoa KC, a new concept that Kansas City has yet to see: Traditional Mexican...
National BBQ Month: Barbacoa KC
Introducing Barbacoa KC, a new concept that Kansas City has yet to see: Traditional Mexican...
National BBQ Month: Barbacoa KC
Bill sits down with Dr. David Nill, MD. To learn more about the benefits of staying active and...
How seniors can stay active and live life to the healthiest