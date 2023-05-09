Aging & Style
Jackson County Legislature approves new detention center’s construction, design

The new detention center will be located at 7000 E. 40 Highway.
The new detention center will be located at 7000 E. 40 Highway.(Provided by the county)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Today, the Jackson County Legislature unanimously approved the guaranteed maximum price for a new detention center, as well as its design.

Since financing for the project was authorized last week, construction will proceed immediately. This is a $300 million investment the county is making.

The design builder, JE Dunn + Axiom Construction + DLR Group, expects site development to begin next week. Construction is expected to be finished in the fall of 2025.

The new detention center is going to be located at 7000 E. 40 Highway. The new building will be 449,744 square feet. There will be 1,000 beds and support for additional expansion as needed. For more information from the county, click here.

“Designed to meet both the immediate and future needs of Jackson County, the new detention center will include educational resources and social services programs geared toward reducing relapse into the system and encouraging those within to be productive members of society,” a press release from the county said. “Behavioral health and healthcare services will also be provided on-site.”

County stakeholders have emphasized their belief that the project will not only solve the issues of overcrowding and deteriorating facilities. They also think it will “provide a fresh vision and renewed purpose for how the county can best serve those within the facility.”

