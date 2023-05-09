Jackson County Legislature approves new detention center’s construction, design

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Today, the Jackson County Legislature unanimously approved the guaranteed maximum price for a new detention center, as well as its design.

Since financing for the project was authorized last week, construction will proceed immediately. This is a $300 million investment the county is making.

The design builder, JE Dunn + Axiom Construction + DLR Group, expects site development to begin next week. Construction is expected to be finished in the fall of 2025.

The new detention center is going to be located at 7000 E. 40 Highway. The new building will be 449,744 square feet. There will be 1,000 beds and support for additional expansion as needed. For more information from the county, click here.

“Designed to meet both the immediate and future needs of Jackson County, the new detention center will include educational resources and social services programs geared toward reducing relapse into the system and encouraging those within to be productive members of society,” a press release from the county said. “Behavioral health and healthcare services will also be provided on-site.”

“This detention center project is not only a milestone for our justice system but also an engine of economic growth and job creation. We’ve made a commitment to prioritize local hiring and partnering with diverse and minority-owned businesses to bring our vision of a safe, secure and rehabilitative facility to life. I would like to express my gratitude to all of the stakeholders who have contributed to this thorough process which has resulted in a facility that is responsive to our current needs and reflective of the values and aspirations of our community.”

County stakeholders have emphasized their belief that the project will not only solve the issues of overcrowding and deteriorating facilities. They also think it will “provide a fresh vision and renewed purpose for how the county can best serve those within the facility.”

“I am proud to have sponsored the legislation of our new detention center, which represents an important step forward in our efforts to create a more just and equitable justice system. This facility will be built with safety and humanity in mind and I believe it will serve as a model for other communities looking to improve their correction infrastructure. I want to extend my gratitude to my colleagues on the legislature for keeping our community safe and I look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our community.”

“As with any significant infrastructure project, we have faced some challenges during this lengthy process. But within those challenges, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations from every perspective of the criminal justice system. All of the work, time and collaboration has proven that building a jail of this size is justified and today we can confidently move forward knowing we’ve done our due diligence on behalf of the residents we serve.”

“Justice must be served, but it is our duty to ensure that those who have made mistakes are given the opportunity to rehabilitate, learn from their actions and turn their lives around. This new facility makes it possible for our staff to integrate whole-person care services, while ensuring safe and effective operations. I’m honored to lead a group of corrections professionals who are dedicated to public safety and believe approval of this project is not only an investment in their growth, but the success of our justice system and well-being of our community.”

“Our team has remained steadfast in our commitment to delivering a facility that meets the highest standards of safety, efficiency and sustainability. This is a collaboration that will inspire change. How we partner, how we serve the community, how we build – all of this together is how we change lives.”

“Working closely with our owner’s representative and contractors, I have witnessed firsthand the incredible amount of patience and hard work that goes into bringing a project like this to fruition. Collaborating with multiple stakeholders, managing complex timelines and ensuring all parties are working toward a shared vision can be challenging, but it is also very rewarding. I am incredibly proud of our team and believe that the dedication and perseverance that has been shown will be reflected in the final product – a first-class detention center we can all be proud of that meets the County’s needs for many years to come.”

