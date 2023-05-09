Gov. Kelly’s Office: Healthcare workforce to expand

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Healthcare workers got a boost today after a bill passed through the Kansas legislature.

Governor Kelly’s office said the bill expands the state’s healthcare workforce and improves Kansas’ access to care by streamlining the process for therapists, psychologists, social workers, and others to obtain and maintain licenses.

This includes sports medicine professionals licensed outside of Kansas now able to practice in the state during certain sporting events.

In addition, the bill is said to expand who can administer flu and other vaccines to Kansans over a certain age.

