The Friendship that Changed History
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Keith Wiedenkeller & Victor Raider-Wexler join Grace and Bill to chat about a historic play based on the friendship between Jewish Kansas Citian Eddie Jacobson and President Harry Truman. This production is a partnership between the Lewis and Shirley White Theatre and Kansas City Actors Theatre. Catch one of only two performances happening at The White Theatre.
