FORECAST: Severe weather potential for Tuesday afternoon, evening in southern part of KC area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several weather features are impacting the central plains today, but not in direct impact to the Kansas City area or the Missouri River Valley.

To the south, a cold front dips through western Kansas into northeastern Oklahoma. To the north, a warm front wanders throughout South Dakota and northeast Nebraska. To the west of these fronts Are areas of low pressure. One is located in Colorado and the other is in southeastern Montana.

Both are tapping into mid-level moisture and the heat of the day today which will allow for scattered, thunderstorms and showers to develop. Due to the available energy in the atmosphere, and the instability we have, a severe weather threat is in effect for western counties. That would mean the Kansas side and even portions of Missouri around Bates County, Cass, County, and Henry County.

The timing of the storms is more likely within the mid to late afternoon and will continue into the early evening. The greatest threat we have today would be for damaging, wind gusts and large hail; much like we saw yesterday with the storms that were active in our southern counties. As we move into Wednesday and Thursday, the storm system to our south will begin to lift north into central Kansas and become stationary. This will set us up to continue with scattered showers and storms, but at this time severe weather activity is not being picked up close to the Missouri River Valley.

The forecasted severe weather threat for Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (KCTV5)

Future forecast models are indicating plenty of energy to tap into though, so I would not rule out an update for severe weather threat, especially moving from Wednesday night into Thursday day side. Overall, we have much better chances for widespread rain Thursday across the entirety of the viewing area, which will then become more scattered and diminish into Friday.

I am still expecting isolated showers into both Saturday and or Mother’s Day Sunday with temperatures dropping from mid-80s Saturday to the middle and upper 70s by Sunday. We rebound temperatures to the upper 70s and lower 80s next week.

