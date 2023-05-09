FORECAST: Severe thunderstorm watches for parts of KC area, hail and win remain threats

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A cluster of thunderstorms continues to drift into the region this afternoon and early evening.

The higher risk for severe weather is going to stay on the Kansas side with a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in place until 6 p.m. for Johnson, Douglas, Franklin and Anderson counties.

Those counties stand a higher chance, but we cannot rule a stronger storm out in the west and southwest metro. We are mainly concerned with hail and strong wind threats, but cannot completely rule out a brief spinup tornado.

The outer rain bands and a few sub-severe storms should reach over the state line into western Missouri. Fingers crossed the metro can at least see some rain from this. As we move through the rest of the evening and early overnight, a few more spotty showers and rumbles will be possible, but the severe threat falls off significantly.

This is a rather stagnant weather pattern. The potential is there for a few more showers and rumbles to start Wednesday, likely drying out by the afternoon with lower 80s on the table again. Thursday is another threat for scattered thunderstorms, some could be strong to severe again with a slight risk in place for the region.

You get the picture, it is a rather active week. Temperatures will be warm and conditions are rather humid over the next 10 days.

The weekend poses another chance at a small area of showers or storms, but highs will be in the 70s and lower 80s.

The forecasted severe weather threat for Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (KCTV5)

