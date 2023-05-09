Drag Boat racing returns to Lucas Oil Speedway this weekend with KDBA Spring Opener on Lake Lucas

Some of the world’s fastest boats return to south-central Missouri this weekend at the Kentucky Drag Boat Association-sanctioned KDBA Spring Opener on Lake Lucas.

Ten divisions, headlined by the 200 miles-per-hour Top Alcohol Hydro boats, will be in action competing for a minimum prize purse of $33,200.

Action fires up on Saturday with qualifying and continues with eliminations throughout the day on Sunday. Gates open at 8 a.m. with racing tentatively set for 9 a.m. both days.

The Spring Opener on Lake Lucas is the first of four appearances at Wheatland for the KDBA in 2023. Coming up later will be the KDBA Summer Thunder on Lake Lucas (June 17-18), KDBA Show-Me Shootout (July 29-30) and 13th annual Diamond Drag Boat Nationals (Sept. 1-3).

“The KDBA has been a great organization to partner with over the last few years and it’s always a great show when they run at Lake Lucas,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “There’s a loyal group of boat-racing fans and we want to encourage those who haven’t attended a drag-boat race before to come out and give it a try.”

Drag boat tickets on Saturday or those with two-day passes will be admitted free to the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series action on the dirt track Saturday night.

KDBA 2022 points champions were: Rick Allen (Top Alcohol Hydro), Colby Nofire (Pro Outlaw), Shelby Ebert (Pro Mod), Barry Salsman (Quick Eliminator), Searcy Elrod (Pro Eliminator), Scott Schuette (Pro Comp Flat), George Goff (Top Eliminator), Joe Peroschi (Mod Eliminator), Steve Dollens (Stock Eliminator) and Sheila Still (Personal Water Craft).

For more information on the Kentucky Drag Boat Association, including full schedule, points and entry information, click KDBA.net.

Drag Boat Saturday Admission:

(All tickets include access to the Drag Boat pit area)

Adults GA/Pit Pass combo (16 and up) - $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military GA/Pit Pass combo (62 and up) - $22

Youth GA/Pit Pass combo (age 6 to 15) - $10

Kids GA/Pit Pass combo (age 5 and under) - FREE

Family Pass GA/Pit Pass combo - $60 (includes admission for two adults and up to three kids ages 6-15)

Adult 2-Day GA/Pit Pass combo - $40

Seniors (62 and up)/Military 2-Day GA/Pit Pass combo - $34

Youth Ages (6-15) 2-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo -$15

(All Saturday and 2-Day tickets include entry to the Dirt Track Event on Saturday night)

Drag Boat Sunday Admission:

(All tickets include access to the Drag Boat pit area)

Adults GA/Pit Pass combo (16 and up) - $15

Seniors (62 and up)/Military GA/Pit Pass combo (62 and up) - $12

Youth GA/Pit Pass combo (age 6 to 15) - $5

Family Pass GA/Pit Pass Combo = $35 (Includes admission for two adults and up to three kids ages 6-15)

Kids GA/Pit Pass combo (age 5 and under) - FREE

Dirt Track action on Saturday night: Round 5 of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series will be in action Saturday night. It will be Vietti Marketing Group Night at the Races and all Mothers will be admitted free in celebration of Mother’s Day. The Hermitage Lumber Late Models will be running a special 25-lap, $1,000-to-wn feature to headline the action.

The Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars also will be in action.

Dirt-track pit gates open at 4 p.m. and grandstands at 5. Hot laps are set for 6:30 p.m. with racing at 7:05.

Kids Power Wheel races return: During intermission Saturday night will be the third round of Kids’ Power Wheel races of the season. For ages 3-through-9, the races will be on the front straightaway with the youngsters navigating a course outlined by orange cones.

The kids can enter their own battery-powered Power Wheel cars by signing up for the Frogs Jr. Fan Club on the south end of the Midway prior to the races. Other Kids Power Wheel nights are scheduled for June 17, July 29 and Aug. 26 when a mini-season-champion will crowned along with the four regular Weekly Racing Series classes.

One Kids Power Wheel class will be the 6-12 volt cars and another will be for the 24-36 volt class. No power or speed enhancement modifications will be allowed.

The youngsters can bring their Power Wheels to the Frogs Jr Fan Club sign-in, or drop them off at the pit gate and the Power Wheels will be brought to the front stretch at intermission.

Dirt Track Admission:

(FREE with Drag Boat ticket or two-day drag boat admission)

(All Mothers FREE for Mother’s Day courtesy Vietti Marketing Group Night at the Races)

Advance Discount Tickets online only (16 and up) - $12

Adults (16 and up) - $15

Seniors (62 and up)/Military - $12

Youth (6-15) $5

Kids (5 and under) - FREE

Family Pass - $35

Pit Pass - $35

SRX tickets remain on sale: General admission tickets for the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) race scheduled for Aug. 17 at Lucas Oil Speedway remain on sale. Some of the biggest names in racing will be on hand as the SRX Thursday Night Thunder event will be the finale in the six-race series.

Drivers announced for the Wheatland event include Tony Stewart, Kenny Wallace, Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Helio Castroneves, Clint Bowyer, reigning SRX Champion Marco Andretti, Paul Tracy and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Tickets for the SRX event are $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Advance tickets can now be purchased via Stubwire - https://www.stubwire.com/event/srxespnthursdaynightthunder/lucasoilspeedway/wheatland/28075/ Pit passes are $50 and must be purchased the day of the event.

For information about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.