Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

City gets closer to approving settlements in Westport fire truck crash

FILE - The scene of the crash in Westport the night it happened.
FILE - The scene of the crash in Westport the night it happened.(KCTV5)
By Angie Ricono and KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City is getting closer to approving settlements in the Westport fire truck crash.

That crash killed three people in December of 2021.

An arbitrator previously awarded the families more than $30 million, but that amount exceeds the caps allowed under state law.

It appears the city will settle with the families well below that $30 million, but above that cap limit.

Together, the families are expected to receive more than $3 million if the city council approves the tentative deal.

It was approved by the legal committee this afternoon.

This crash has been the focus of numerous KCTV5 Investigations.

We have revealed a lack of training for the young firefighter who was driving, and how complaints from coworkers received a limited response.

The driver has been fired. He is fighting to get his job back.

Previous coverage:

Follow the email: Co-worker warned KCFD about young driver before he crashed. Here’s what happened next.

New police audio reveals what KCFD knew about young driver before he crashed fire pumper

Opting out: City doesn’t put safety system at intersection of fatal Westport crash

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The police department stated the incident at the QuikTrip in the area of 87th Street and...
Standoff with barricaded person at Lenexa QuikTrip ends, investigation continues
Dakota A. Patton.
2 arrested after body of missing Kansas man is found
Merriam Police are investigating a case involving a man punching a child at Cinemark 20 and XD...
Merriam Police search for adult male who punched 3-year-old
A woman who died in a murder-suicide Friday had previously accused her killer of kidnapping,...
Shooting victim had accused her killer of kidnapping prior to murder
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

Latest News

Neighbors contacted KCTV5 News last April after they say the neighbor shot at wildlife and pets.
Neighbors concerned man is once again firing pellet or BB gun in Waldo neighborhood
Generic image of a school bus.
Blue Valley eliminating pay-rider bus program for middle, high schoolers
Neighbors contacted KCTV5 News last April after they say the neighbor shot at wildlife and pets.
Neighbors concerned man is once again firing pellet or BB gun in Waldo neighborhood
The new detention center will be located at 7000 E. 40 Highway.
Jackson County Legislature approves new detention center’s construction, design