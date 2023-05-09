City gets closer to approving settlements in Westport fire truck crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City is getting closer to approving settlements in the Westport fire truck crash.

That crash killed three people in December of 2021.

An arbitrator previously awarded the families more than $30 million, but that amount exceeds the caps allowed under state law.

It appears the city will settle with the families well below that $30 million, but above that cap limit.

Together, the families are expected to receive more than $3 million if the city council approves the tentative deal.

It was approved by the legal committee this afternoon.

This crash has been the focus of numerous KCTV5 Investigations.

We have revealed a lack of training for the young firefighter who was driving, and how complaints from coworkers received a limited response.

The driver has been fired. He is fighting to get his job back.

