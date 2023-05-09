Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Chiefs’ first-round pick, RB recovering from offseason surgeries

Former Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah takes a selfie with fans during the...
Former Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah takes a selfie with fans during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Anudike-Uzomah was picked by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs’ first-round pick and K-State alum Felix Anudike-Uzomah is limited in practice as he recovers from thumb surgery, head coach Andy Reid told reporters Monday.

The Lee’s Summit-native could be seen with tape around his right hand at rookie mini camp over the weekend.

“He did a little bit more today than he did yesterday,” Reid said. “We’ll just keep gradually bringing him back in.”

Reid said the surgery happened before the Chiefs’ pre-draft workout with prospects.

He adds he hopes to get Anudike-Uzomah back in time for Phase 3 of their offseason program, which begins May 22.

“We’re just kind of gradually bringing him back,” Reid said. “I mean, today he had his helmet on, did a little bit more. You’d hope maybe Phase 3, but you don’t know. We’ll just see how he feels.”

Reid confirmed running back Isiah Pacheco also underwent a pair of offseason surgeries to fix a broken hand and torn labrum.

“He’s making progress,” he said. “We’ll see how he does with it. I can’t even give you a timeline on him, but he is doing well. He goes through all the steps out there with Phase 2 and that-- just you can’t get him on that thing.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley United Methodist Church was damaged in the storm
Severe storms wreak havoc in Missouri Saturday night
Merriam Police are investigating a case involving a man punching a child at Cinemark 20 and XD...
Merriam Police search for adult male who punched 3-year-old
Kyle Miller capture this photo from Princeton, Missouri after severe weather passed through the...
LIVE BLOG: Severe thunderstorm warning for northern Missouri until 12 a.m.
A storm funnel cloud from Trenton, Missouri, on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
GALLERY: Photos from Saturday storms in northern Missouri
Storm Track 5
FORECAST: Strong-to-severe storms possible overnight, damaging wind and hail are primary threats

Latest News

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Donovan Smith (76) lines up during a NFL...
Chiefs sign offensive tackle Donovan Smith to 1-year deal
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
Patrick Mahomes to call ‘Riders Up!’ at 149th Kentucky Derby this weekend
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, holds the Super Bowl trophy as he...
Mahomes, Kelce set to square off with NBA stars in The Match
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) celebrates victory over the Philadelphia...
Chiefs re-sign Jerick McKinnon; decline 5th year option on Clyde Edwards-Helaire