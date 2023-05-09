Charter school closed Tuesday due to social media threat
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A charter school announced it was closed for a day after the discovery of a threat on social media against the facility.
Citizens of the World Charter Schools stated the threat was seen Monday evening, and an investigation is underway.
The school has been in communication with law enforcement and did not state if the closure would last longer than one day.
