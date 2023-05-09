Center High School students build table for local coffee shop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A group of Center High School students presented the owner of a coffee shop with a much-needed table for the business’ patio today.

The labor and installation were all done by students. It’s a project that’s been in the works for several months.

“It took a while,” said Center High School student Shaun Keith. “We were projected to finish it by Thanksgiving, but we got it finished. I think we’re all proud of it.”

According to Zach Moores, the owner of Crows Coffee, it all started when “Alec Chambers, the woodshop teacher at Center High School, approached me about doing a project with the students.” He said, “We, at the time, were looking for some new furniture.”

“I was like, ‘We can have the students do it,’” said Chambers. “A month later, we got in touch again and it kind of steamrolled from there.”

Moores didn’t waste time. He quickly took advantage of an opportunity to help the students hone their skills and spruce up his patio.

“It’s really nice in the end because you’re proud of what you did,” Keith said, smiling. “You made it for someone else.”

“It’s way better than I thought it was,” added Moores. “It’s huge. It’s beautiful. We’ve got a huge patio out here.”

“The kids did a great job collaborating with Zach on what he wanted, planning around his budget and how to hit that budget, what materials to buy,” said Chambers. “They took it from the idea concept all the way to the table you see over there.”

The project connected education and community service. It’s something the class’ instructor is raving about.

“It’s one of the best days of my teaching career so far,” Chambers said. “I’m a 12-year educator, all at Center High School. Graduate of Center High School; I grew up around here. That’s what public education is all about. It’s helping the kids find their path, find their future, find their community.”

Moores said he plans to collaborate with the students for another client project.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.