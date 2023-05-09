Car into tree kills woman in Linn County
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman driving southbound on K7 Highway died Monday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the 67-year-old woman lost control of her car and hit a tree.
The crash happened in Linn County, one mile north of Mound City, Kansas, at 7:20 p.m. Monday.
Crash reports state the driver, Jody N. Russell, 67, of Mound City, failed to negotiate a curve and hit a tree head-on. She was driving a 1997 Dodge Dakota. KHP said the woman was not wearing a seatbelt.
