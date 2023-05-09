Aging & Style
Campus monitor shot at Las Vegas middle school; suspect still at large

By Elaine Emerson and Gray News staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas are searching for a suspect wanted in a shooting that injured a staff member at a middle school.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Clark County School District Police responded to a reported shooting at Ed Von Tobel Middle School on Monday.

Police say an adult male staff member was struck by gunfire and taken to an area hospital. The Education Support Employees Association confirmed that the staff member was a campus monitor.

According to a job description by Clark County School District, a campus monitor helps ensure school safety by patrolling the school.

KVVU reports at least three schools in the area were on lockdown, including two nearby elementary schools.

After the school was cleared by law enforcement, school district police started a “controlled release of students.

The school principal, Leonardo Amador, sent a letter to school families, saying, “The safety of our students is the number one priority at Von Tobel Middle School. As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community. The school has been placed on a hard lockdown due to a police investigation. Students are safe in their classrooms. We will provide additional updates as information becomes available.”

In a media briefing later that afternoon, LVMPD Capt. Noel Roberts said that the department’s partnership with CCSD police and Nevada State Police “really paid off today.”

The captain explained that officers set up a perimeter, entered the school, and confirmed that all students were safe. He added that responding police confirmed that it was “not an active shooter, but an isolated incident.”

The suspect is still outstanding.

Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara issued a statement Monday afternoon:

“Thankfully, no students were injured in today’s incident at Von Tobel Middle School, and our hearts are with our staff member and their family as we pray for a speedy recovery,” Dr. Jesus Jara said in the statement.”

