Blue Valley eliminating pay-rider bus program for middle, high schoolers

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Some changes to a bus program within the Blue Valley School District have caused some frustration among parents.

The Blue Valley Schools Board of Education voted Monday to eliminate the pay-rider school bus program for middle and high schoolers living 1.5 to 2.49 miles away from their designated school.

Sally Jercha has two sons who attend Blue Valley Schools. Her youngest, a middle schooler, will be affected by the change. She said she’s frustrated they were not given any alternatives.

“Well, I’m extremely concerned about being able to provide my child transportation to and from school,” said Jercha. “Both my husband and I work during the day, and neither of us can pick him up regularly at 2:55. I’m not sure how many people can do that.”

Parents in the same situation as Jercha have expressed not wanting their child to walk to school, due to safety concerns and it being too long of a trek.

“He carries this giant backup that weighs about 50 pounds and has a musical instrument, so I’m concerned about a big, long walk,” she said. “He’s also diabetic, so I’m worried about him having a hypoglycemic event where he doesn’t have the proper medical attention or someone to call 911 on his way to school.”

The school district said the difficult decision was made after buses were late dropping off students for school and returning them home late, with too many routes and not enough drivers. The district also stated their transportation company, Durham School Services, is 12-18 drivers short daily for Blue Valley.

“The negative experiences we’ve had really all come back to not having enough bus drivers for the number of routes,” said Kristi McNerlin, Chief Communications Officer for Blue Valley Schools. “So, to reduce routes, you have to reduce the number of kids riding the bus,”

Students living 2.5 or more miles away from their assigned school are provided transportation through the district. That is a State of Kansas requirement.

“That needs to be our priority,” said McNerlin. “We’ve got to make sure those kids are getting to school on time and returning home on time.”

Sally Jercha said she doesn’t believe this change was the best solution. She wishes they were given alternatives to help parents out that are in her situation.

“What I did not expect was our board of education to lay this on the hands of the parents with no solutions,” she said. “I think they could have been a lot more creative in helping students find a way to and from school.”

Approximately 764 middle and high school students will no longer be eligible for pay-rider services.

“We know it’s going to be difficult for our families,” said McNerlin. “We’re hoping that we gave them enough notice that they can plan. We know our families are resourceful. We know that they care so much about their kids and their safety that they’re going to find ways to get their kids to and from school without the paid service program.”

