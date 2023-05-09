Blue Valley eliminates payrider school bus program for middle, high school students

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Starting next school year some parents will have to find a new way to class for their kids in the Blue Valley School District.

The Blue Valley Schools Board of Education voted Monday to eliminate the pay-rider school bus program for middle and high schoolers living 1.5 to 2.49 miles away from their designated school. During the 2022-23 academic year, the District said it removed the eligibility for those under 1.5 miles and saved 10 bus routes.

A Durham School Services recap said the transportation company is 12-18 drivers short daily for Blue Valley. The company cited not being able to keep pace with attrition and absenteeism, while the Blue Valley BOE said peer districts are experiencing the same, if not worse, results despite Blue Valley being one of the highest paid districts for bus drivers in the Kansas City metro.

A shortage of bus drivers will impact more than 700 students, including 567 middle school and 197 high school students, according to Blue Valley. The change will not affect the elementary pay-rider program.

Students living 2.5 or more miles away from their assigned school are provided transportation through the district. That is a State of Kansas requirement.

Because of the issues, the District said buses have been late in dropping off students for the start of school and late with getting students home from school. Both the Blue Valley and Olathe school districts have debated altering school hours for elementary, middle and high school in order to stagger bus drivers.

