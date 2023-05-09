Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Blue Valley eliminates payrider school bus program for middle, high school students

A shortage of bus drivers will impact more than 700 students.
A shortage of bus drivers will impact more than 700 students.(Unsplash)
By Julia Scammahorn and Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Starting next school year some parents will have to find a new way to class for their kids in the Blue Valley School District.

The Blue Valley Schools Board of Education voted Monday to eliminate the pay-rider school bus program for middle and high schoolers living 1.5 to 2.49 miles away from their designated school. During the 2022-23 academic year, the District said it removed the eligibility for those under 1.5 miles and saved 10 bus routes.

A Durham School Services recap said the transportation company is 12-18 drivers short daily for Blue Valley. The company cited not being able to keep pace with attrition and absenteeism, while the Blue Valley BOE said peer districts are experiencing the same, if not worse, results despite Blue Valley being one of the highest paid districts for bus drivers in the Kansas City metro.

A shortage of bus drivers will impact more than 700 students, including 567 middle school and 197 high school students, according to Blue Valley. The change will not affect the elementary pay-rider program.

Students living 2.5 or more miles away from their assigned school are provided transportation through the district. That is a State of Kansas requirement.

Because of the issues, the District said buses have been late in dropping off students for the start of school and late with getting students home from school. Both the Blue Valley and Olathe school districts have debated altering school hours for elementary, middle and high school in order to stagger bus drivers.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Merriam Police are investigating a case involving a man punching a child at Cinemark 20 and XD...
Merriam Police search for adult male who punched 3-year-old
Dakota A. Patton.
2 arrested after body of missing Kansas man is found
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, front left, is tended to by training staff...
Royals pitcher ‘stable and improving’ from multiple fractures after being hit by line drive
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say

Latest News

"That’s what public education is all about. It’s helping the kids find their path, find their...
Center High School students build table for local coffee shop
Wesley United Methodist Church in Trenton, Missouri, suffered damage to its roof on Saturday,...
Trenton church damaged in Saturday evening storms
Generic.
RESOURCE: Find a cooling center in your area
“MOCSA has been here for almost 50 years, providing support to survivors of sexual assault and...
Amid Jackson Mahomes headlines, MOCSA continues supporting survivors