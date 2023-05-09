Aging & Style
2 arrested after body of missing Kansas man is found

Dakota A. Patton.
Dakota A. Patton.(Provided by the KBI)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The body of 23-year-old Dakota A. Patton has been located and two people have been arrested in connection with his death.

On Monday at about 11:40 a.m., Labette County and Neosho County deputies were searching an area northeast of Parsons in rural Neosho County. They ultimately located Patton’s remains in a field near 20th and Xavier roads.

Previous coverage: Authorities still looking for missing Kansas man not seen since April 25

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Scene Response Team then went to the area, collected evidence, and determined Patton died as a result of an apparent gunshot wound.

Arrest warrants for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder were secured for 32-year-old Clint W. Nibarger and 47-year-old Kimberly J. Thomas. Both are from Parsons.

At about 6 p.m., Thomas was seen leaving a residence in Hollister, Missouri. Taney County deputies arrested her right then. They arrested Nibarger at the same residence around 6:30 p.m. Both have been booked into the Taney County Jail.

The investigation ongoing.

