17-year-old boy missing since last Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - 17-year-old Cameron Joseph Peterson has been missing since last Wednesday in Olathe, Kansas.

Peterson is a black male, with hazel eyes, 165 pounds, six foot and two inches tall with black hair.

Peterson was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweater with faded black jeans and black slippers. He was also last seen carrying a black and gray backpack.

Peterson has ties the to Johnson County, Kansas community.

Olathe police advise that if seen, do not approach but instead call the police department immediately, at 913-971-6363.

