Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

17-year-old boy missing since last Wednesday

17-year-old missing since last Wednesday
17-year-old missing since last Wednesday(kctv)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - 17-year-old Cameron Joseph Peterson has been missing since last Wednesday in Olathe, Kansas.

Peterson is a black male, with hazel eyes, 165 pounds, six foot and two inches tall with black hair.

Peterson was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweater with faded black jeans and black slippers. He was also last seen carrying a black and gray backpack.

Peterson has ties the to Johnson County, Kansas community.

Olathe police advise that if seen, do not approach but instead call the police department immediately, at 913-971-6363.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Merriam Police are investigating a case involving a man punching a child at Cinemark 20 and XD...
Merriam Police search for adult male who punched 3-year-old
Dakota A. Patton.
2 arrested after body of missing Kansas man is found
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, front left, is tended to by training staff...
Royals pitcher ‘stable and improving’ from multiple fractures after being hit by line drive
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say

Latest News

The police department stated the incident at the QuikTrip in the area of 87th Street and...
Police engaged in standoff with barricaded person at Lenexa QuikTrip
The high temperature for Tuesday should be somewhere in the low-80s across the Kansas City area.
FORECAST: Severe weather potential for Tuesday afternoon, evening in southern part of KC area
FILE — Citizens of the World Charter Schools stated the threat was seen Monday evening, and an...
Charter school closed Tuesday due to social media threat
FILE — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department
KCK officer struck by fleeing driver during 911 call