12 KC natives indicted for $250,000 Covid fraud conspiracy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A dozen Kansas City natives have been indicted on charges of Covid fraud conspiracy for their roles in fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

On April 26, Renetta Golden-Larimore, 54, was charged in a 13-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo.

The indictment was unsealed and made public today upon the arrest and initial court appearance.

According to the indictment, Golden-Larimore prepared and filed fraudulent PPP loan applications on behalf of eleven other co-conspirators. She allegedly received payments between $2,000 to $7,000 for her assistance in filing false PPP loan applications.

Golden-Larimore was also accused of creating counterfeit IRS forms for nonexistent businesses and inflated income for existing businesses in order to qualify the borrowers for a PPP loan.

Each of the defendants received a PPP loan of either $20,832 or $20,833.

In addition to the conspiracy, Golden-Larimore is also charged with 12 counts of wire fraud. Each of the remaining defendants are also charged with aiding and abetting her in one of those wire fraud counts for the fraudulent loan they received.

The indictment also contains a forfeiture allegation, which would require each of the defendants to forfeit to the government any property obtained from the proceeds of the alleged offenses, including a money judgment of $20,832 for each defendant.

In a separate case that came from this federal investigation, Theresa R. Griswold, 42, of Olathe, Kansas, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after obtaining a fraudulent PPP loan during this conspiracy. Griswold admitted she received a fraudulent $20,832 PPP loan.

The charges contained in this indictment are simply accusations, and not evidence of guilt.

All alleged co-conspirators have been indicted with the same charges as Golden-Larimore.

The other co-conspirators are as follows:

Cameron P. Henderson, 27 of Independence, Mo and Roger Larimore, 27, of Raytown, Mo.

Kansas City, Mo:

Don A. Baker, 47

Stephan Booth, 40

Candace E. Hill-Williams, 25

Reisjon Larimore, 25

Teiara M. Mercer, 23

Padgit L. Smith, 48

Joseph Valdivia III, 45

Salvadore Valdivia, 41

Mone’y C. Woods, 21

Cameron P. Henderson, 27

This case was investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation and the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.