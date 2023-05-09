10 Kansas attractions receive $421,820 in grants from Kansas Tourism

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 10 Kansas attractions received $421,820 in development grants from Kansas Tourism.

Kansas Department of Commerce announced the Kansas Tourism funding will be used to develop new tourism attractions or enhance existing sites across the state.

These grants assist in the development of travel experiences that will influence visitors’ travel decisions. Additionally, the program encourages economic growth through the creation of jobs, capital investment, revenue and number of visits.

Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland shared a statement about the Attraction Development Grants.

“These grants are essential investments in the growth and development of communities across the state,” Lieutenant Governor Toland said. “Supporting new and exciting attractions enhances both the visitor experience and quality of life for existing Kansas residents.”

Kansas Department of Commerce indicated an additional $2,064,910 in matching funds will result in a total of $3,441,517 that will be invested in the approved projects.

The 2023 grant recipients include:

City of Garden City, Finney County, $40,000 – Buffalo Dunes Golf Course renovations

City of Lyons, Rice County, $13,120 – Creation of the World’s Largest Salt Shaker

Gunnar’s Bourbon Company, Chautauqua County, $70,000 – Distillery enhancements

Jalu LLC, Douglas County, $31,700 –Bathhouse enhancements

Kansas State Historical Society, Shawnee County, $40,000 – Kansas Museum of History enhancements

Kansas Oil Museum, Butler County, $80,000 – Energy Education Center feature

Morton County Historical Society Museum, Morton County, $5,000 – Landmark windmill replacement

Oz Museum/Columbian Theatre Foundation, Pottawatomie County, $17,600 – Oz Museum exhibit

Trego Sky View Foundation, Trego County, $44,400 – Drive-in theater enhancements

Wabaunsee County Historical Society, Wabaunsee County, $80,000 – New exhibits at county museum

Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe shared a comment about the investment.

“Investing in the development of the tourism industry is a priority for Kansas Tourism,” Jobe said. “Building new attractions and enhancing current experiences is how we continue to develop and market Kansas as a unique tourism destination.”

Kansas Department of Commerce said the economic impact to the state, availability of leveraged funding, ability to complete the project within 18 months, and the presence of a sound business and marketing plan determined the Attraction Development Grant recipients. Grant dollars may fund up to 40 percent of a project, with the community or business funding the remaining 60 percent.

