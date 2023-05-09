Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

10 Kansas attractions receive $421,820 in grants from Kansas Tourism

10 recipients received $421,820 in development grants from Kansas Tourism.
10 recipients received $421,820 in development grants from Kansas Tourism.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 10 Kansas attractions received $421,820 in development grants from Kansas Tourism.

Kansas Department of Commerce announced the Kansas Tourism funding will be used to develop new tourism attractions or enhance existing sites across the state.

These grants assist in the development of travel experiences that will influence visitors’ travel decisions. Additionally, the program encourages economic growth through the creation of jobs, capital investment, revenue and number of visits.

Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland shared a statement about the Attraction Development Grants.

“These grants are essential investments in the growth and development of communities across the state,” Lieutenant Governor Toland said. “Supporting new and exciting attractions enhances both the visitor experience and quality of life for existing Kansas residents.”

Kansas Department of Commerce indicated an additional $2,064,910 in matching funds will result in a total of $3,441,517 that will be invested in the approved projects.

The 2023 grant recipients include:

  • City of Garden City, Finney County, $40,000 – Buffalo Dunes Golf Course renovations
  • City of Lyons, Rice County, $13,120 – Creation of the World’s Largest Salt Shaker
  • Gunnar’s Bourbon Company, Chautauqua County, $70,000 – Distillery enhancements
  • Jalu LLC, Douglas County, $31,700 –Bathhouse enhancements
  • Kansas State Historical Society, Shawnee County, $40,000 – Kansas Museum of History enhancements
  • Kansas Oil Museum, Butler County, $80,000 – Energy Education Center feature
  • Morton County Historical Society Museum, Morton County, $5,000 – Landmark windmill replacement
  • Oz Museum/Columbian Theatre Foundation, Pottawatomie County, $17,600 – Oz Museum exhibit
  • Trego Sky View Foundation, Trego County, $44,400 – Drive-in theater enhancements
  • Wabaunsee County Historical Society, Wabaunsee County, $80,000 – New exhibits at county museum

Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe shared a comment about the investment.

“Investing in the development of the tourism industry is a priority for Kansas Tourism,” Jobe said. “Building new attractions and enhancing current experiences is how we continue to develop and market Kansas as a unique tourism destination.”

Kansas Department of Commerce said the economic impact to the state, availability of leveraged funding, ability to complete the project within 18 months, and the presence of a sound business and marketing plan determined the Attraction Development Grant recipients. Grant dollars may fund up to 40 percent of a project, with the community or business funding the remaining 60 percent.

For more information about Attraction Development Grants, click HERE, or contact Kansas Tourism Grant Program Manager Carrie Doud HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota A. Patton.
2 arrested after body of missing Kansas man is found
Merriam Police are investigating a case involving a man punching a child at Cinemark 20 and XD...
Merriam Police search for adult male who punched 3-year-old
A woman who died in a murder-suicide Friday had previously accused her killer of kidnapping,...
Shooting victim had accused her killer of kidnapping prior to murder
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, front left, is tended to by training staff...
Royals pitcher ‘stable and improving’ from multiple fractures after being hit by line drive
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

Latest News

Kinsey Savage’s submission titled “Wander Through the Woods” won the 2023 Congressional Art...
Painting by Gardner-Edgerton student to be displayed in US Capitol
‘Straight No Chaser’ announces tour stop in Kansas City
‘Sleighin’ It Tour’ set to slay KC, Straight No Chaser coming to town
Healthcare worker bill passed through the Kansas legislature.
Gov. Kelly’s Office: Healthcare workforce to expand
This Aug. 15, 2015 photo shows conductor-composer Matthias Pintscher, who was named music...
Pintscher to become Kansas City Symphony music director
The new aquarium at the KC Zoo will feature six zones, and 34 exhibits, and will be open...
New Sobela Ocean Aquarium at KC Zoo named after Helzberg grandchildren