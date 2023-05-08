WEATHER : Hail size of tennis balls possible in Bates County, Missouri

BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The potential exists in Bates County, Missouri, for hail the size of tennis balls.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been extended until 6:30 p.m. due to the potential for hail that size, as well as 60 mph winds.

You should take shelter if you are in that area.

The National Weather Service wrote: “5:23PM Dime sized hail reported in Butler, MO. If there’s dime sized hail there, there is much larger, >2in hail in the actual core of the storm west of Town and I-29.”

6:00 PM: Storm in Bates county has lost some organization, but it is still capable of producing large hail, up to golf balls. Two areas potentially, southwest of Butler and northeast of Rich Hill. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 8, 2023

Cloud tops up to 40,000 feet with this severe warned line in Bates county. This line is drifting south - away from the metro. Sure is making for quite the scene!@KCTV5 #kswx #mowx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/485e9DRGRx — Meteorologist Warren Sears (@WarrenKCTV5) May 8, 2023

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Butler MO, Rich Hill MO and Rockville MO until 6:30 PM CDT. This storm will contain golf ball sized hail! pic.twitter.com/N4CYCmeVwn — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 8, 2023

Potential is still there for up to TENNIS BALL sized hail in Bates County. This specific cell is moving slow to the southeast around 10 mph. The hail core should stay just south of Butler. The severe warning has been extended until 6:30 PM. @KCTV5 #mowx pic.twitter.com/IU890eT2Yr — Meteorologist Warren Sears (@WarrenKCTV5) May 8, 2023

WOW - Take a look the anvil from the towering complex of storms down south in Bates/Henry counties. Beautiful shot. @KCTV5 #mowx pic.twitter.com/cCMW4Boiz1 — Meteorologist Warren Sears (@WarrenKCTV5) May 8, 2023

HEADS UP - A severe thunderstorm capable of tennis ball size hail is found in the heart of Bates County. Until 5:30 PM. @KCTV5 #mowx pic.twitter.com/2bwxozdRUG — Meteorologist Warren Sears (@WarrenKCTV5) May 8, 2023

