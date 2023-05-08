WEATHER : Hail size of tennis balls possible in Bates County, Missouri
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The potential exists in Bates County, Missouri, for hail the size of tennis balls.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been extended until 6:30 p.m. due to the potential for hail that size, as well as 60 mph winds.
You should take shelter if you are in that area.
The National Weather Service wrote: “5:23PM Dime sized hail reported in Butler, MO. If there’s dime sized hail there, there is much larger, >2in hail in the actual core of the storm west of Town and I-29.”
To submit a picture to KCTV5 News, click here. Only take a picture after it is safe.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.