Victim named in NKC deadly double shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - North Kansas City Police say they are investigating the deadly shooting of two people as a murder-suicide.

It took place in the 1100 block of Fayette St. just after 10 a.m. Friday.

Major James Bagley of the North Kansas City Police Department said the shooting is believed to be a domestic dispute which led to the shooting death of the victim, identified as Riley N. O’Laughlin, 27. The shooting suspect has been named as John C. Hadley, 36.

EMS took the victim and potential suspect to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they died from their injuries a short time later.

