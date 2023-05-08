Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Victim named in NKC deadly double shooting

File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.(KCTV5 News)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - North Kansas City Police say they are investigating the deadly shooting of two people as a murder-suicide.

It took place in the 1100 block of Fayette St. just after 10 a.m. Friday.

Major James Bagley of the North Kansas City Police Department said the shooting is believed to be a domestic dispute which led to the shooting death of the victim, identified as Riley N. O’Laughlin, 27. The shooting suspect has been named as John C. Hadley, 36.

EMS took the victim and potential suspect to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they died from their injuries a short time later.

READ MORE: 2 dead in North Kansas City shooting related to domestic relationship

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley United Methodist Church was damaged in the storm
Severe storms wreak havoc in Missouri Saturday night
Merriam Police are investigating a case involving a man punching a child at Cinemark 20 and XD...
Merriam Police search for adult male who punched 3-year-old
Kyle Miller capture this photo from Princeton, Missouri after severe weather passed through the...
LIVE BLOG: Severe thunderstorm warning for northern Missouri until 12 a.m.
A storm funnel cloud from Trenton, Missouri, on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
GALLERY: Photos from Saturday storms in northern Missouri
Storm Track 5
FORECAST: Strong-to-severe storms possible overnight, damaging wind and hail are primary threats

Latest News

Nakysha, KCK native, stars in new Netflix Jewish matchmaking show
KC single stars in new Netflix matchmaking show
Nakysha, KCK native, stars in new Netflix Jewish matchmaking show
KC single stars in new Netflix show
FILE — A survey found 30 percent want to leave the profession caused by post-covid burnout.
Medical industry hoping graduations aid nursing shortage
Single-vehicle rollover crash in KCMO leaves driver in critical condition