Trenton Church Starts Repair Efforts After Storm Damage

TRENTON, Mo. (KCTV5) - Severe weather and high winds ripped through north central Missouri on Saturday night. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said an EF-0 tornado passed through Trenton, with winds reaching 85 miles per hour.

The storm caused significant damage to Wesley United Methodist Church. The church was built in Trenton in 1893 and has been part of the fabric of the town for more than a century.

“It’s been a fixture of this community for many years,” said pastor Steve Martin. “Many people have roots to this church.”

For almost 130 years, the red brick church has stood the test of time – but severe weather put two holes in the roof on Saturday.

“It could have been a lot worse than it was, so we feel fortunate that it wasn’t worse,” Martin said. “Most everything that is important was preserved.”

On the inside of the church, the damage is evident. There is a hole the opens to the sky and dust and debris on the pews. Long-time members of the church say it was a gathering spot for the town.

Autoplay Caption

“This church is the home church of so many,” said Marty McKee. “A lot of people are saying, ‘This is the church where we got married. This is where my children were christened. This is where we had my parents’ funeral.’”

The church is one of the oldest buildings in all of Trenton and has connected the townspeople for generations.

“My daughter, she was baptized here,” said Steve Hudson. “I was baptized in that church, so a lot of families here in Trenton go back a ways of memories of the church itself.”

Now, the church will focus on repairing its roof. They know they have a tough road ahead, but they also know the community is behind them.

“The only people that call it an ‘Act of God’ is the insurance companies, so it is what it is,” Martin said. “It’s weather in Missouri. We know that we’ll have lots of help getting it put back together. God-willing, we’ll have it back together in a few months.”

The church plans to continue to hold worship services on-site, just not in the affected area. Martin told KCTV5 the church will hold services in its Fellowship Hall until they are able to move back into the main sanctuary.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.