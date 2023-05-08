Ted Lasso’s arch nemesis wants to visit KC

Ted Lasso’s least favorite opponent, Coach Nate Shelly played by actor Nick Mohammed chats with Lonita Cook about his desire to visit Kansas City after learning so much about it from co-star Jason Sudeikis. Nick also shares his insight on the shocking turn of Nate Shelly’s allegiance from Ted Lasso and how the character morphed into quite the star during the second and third seasons of the hit series.

