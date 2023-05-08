Single-vehicle rollover crash in KCMO leaves driver in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle rollover crash early Monday morning left one person in critical condition.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said an investigation revealed that a silver Chevrolet Corvette was traveling westbound on Martin Luther King Boulevard at a high rate of speed when the driver failed to negotiate the curve in the road and struck the center median, overturning the car multiple times.

KCPD said the unrestrained driver and sole occupant of the Corvette was ejected from the vehicle and transported to the hospital in critical condition following the crash at 3:27 a.m. Monday.

KCPD said the driver is currently in stable condition while an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

