Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Single-vehicle rollover crash in KCMO leaves driver in critical condition

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle rollover crash early Monday morning left one person in critical condition.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said an investigation revealed that a silver Chevrolet Corvette was traveling westbound on Martin Luther King Boulevard at a high rate of speed when the driver failed to negotiate the curve in the road and struck the center median, overturning the car multiple times.

KCPD said the unrestrained driver and sole occupant of the Corvette was ejected from the vehicle and transported to the hospital in critical condition following the crash at 3:27 a.m. Monday.

KCPD said the driver is currently in stable condition while an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley United Methodist Church was damaged in the storm
Severe storms wreak havoc in Missouri Saturday night
Merriam Police are investigating a case involving a man punching a child at Cinemark 20 and XD...
Merriam Police search for adult male who punched 3-year-old
Kyle Miller capture this photo from Princeton, Missouri after severe weather passed through the...
LIVE BLOG: Severe thunderstorm warning for northern Missouri until 12 a.m.
A storm funnel cloud from Trenton, Missouri, on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
GALLERY: Photos from Saturday storms in northern Missouri
Storm Track 5
FORECAST: Strong-to-severe storms possible overnight, damaging wind and hail are primary threats

Latest News

FILE — A survey found 30 percent want to leave the profession caused by post-covid burnout.
Medical industry hoping graduations aid nursing shortage
Bryce Bolen was diagnosed before he was even born with a congenital heart condition, but that...
Gardner-Edgerton teen with heart condition gets selected for ‘Round of a Lifetime’
Gardner-Edgerton teen with heart condition gets selected for 'Round of a Lifetime'
Columbia Police investigating officer’s use of force