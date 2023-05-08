Aging & Style
Royals pitcher ‘stable and improving’ from multiple fractures after being hit by line drive

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, front left, is tended to by training staff...
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, front left, is tended to by training staff and Royals manager Matt Quatraro, top, after being hit by a ball off the bat of the Oakland Athletics' Ryan Noda during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Royals starter Ryan Yarbrough had pitched a strong 5 2/3 innings Sunday, allowing just one run. But a 106.2mph line drive off the bat of Ryan Noda struck him in the face.

Yarbrough was removed from the game, and able to walk off the field with the assistance of trainers.

He was taken to the hospital, but never lost consciousness during the entire incident, the team stated.

“Your heart drops in those moments, it is one of the worst things you can see on the field,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “Luckily, when we got out there, Yarbrough was aware of what was going on. He is going to get more tests. As far as his outing until that point, that was just what we are used to seeing from him.”

The Royals stated Monday afternoon that Yarbrough sustained multiple non-displaced fractures, and it is not believed he will need surgery.

“Ryan is undergoing more testing today, and we will share his progress as we can,” the Royals tweeted.

