Royals acquire pitcher from Phillies, designate Franmil Reyes for assignment

(Lesly Juarez (custom credit) | Source: Lesly Juarez on Unsplash)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Royals added some pitching help Monday and designated a struggling hitter for assignment in the process.

Kansas City acquired right-handed pitcher James McArthur from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for minor league outfielder Junior Marin and cash considerations. McArthur was designated for assignment by the Phillies last Thursday and will be optioned to Triple-A Omaha upon his arrival in Kansas City.

In order to make room for McArthur on the 40-man roster, Franmil Reyes was designated for assignment. In 19 games this season, Reyes hit .186 before being optioned to Triple-A Omaha last Tuesday.

McArthur has appeared in five games -- and made four starts -- for the Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate in Lehigh Valley this season. Last season he made just 13 starts due to injury. The 6-foot-7 pitcher was a 12th-round pick by the Phillies in the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of Mississippi.

